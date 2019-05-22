Greyhound to create 100 jobs in €35m investment

Waste group Greyhound plans to create 100 jobs in a €35 million investment in its commercial and waste-processing arms. The new positions, in sales, marketing, operations and administration, will bring the company’s employee total to 600.

Greyhound managing director John Brosnan said the business was experiencing “rapid growth”, with greater interest from large-site and multi-site customers. He also pointed to a resurgent construction sector and the likely relocation of manufacturing companies to the Republic after Brexit as being factors in the investment decision.

“Accelerated business activity generates more waste and places greater importance on structure recycling, which requires large, technologically advanced processing facilities,” Mr Brosnan added.

Greyhound is owned by the Buckley family.