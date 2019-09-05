Grafton Merchanting in €5m rebrand to become Chadwicks

The company which owns several builders merchanting outlets including Heiton Buckley, Chadwicks and the Panelling Centre is rebranding as part of a €5 million investment programme.

Grafton Merchanting ROI, part of the listed Grafton Group, is rebranding its corporate name to Chadwicks Group and converting the names on many of its stores. The move spells the end for the Heiton Buckley brand, and those 16 stores will convert to Chadwicks to bring the property portfolio for that brand up to 37 stores. The Panelling Centre brand will remain.

Aside from the re-brand, the company is investing a portion of the €5 million on an IT improvement programme. The aim of the programme is to give customers access to a centralised system, meaning they will be able to get credit from 43 of the current Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley and Panelling Centre branches across the State.

The company is also in the process of refurbishing its existing estate, having completed seven branches to date. Eight more branches, out of its estate of 50, are planned to be revamped by the end of this year to install new shelving, flooring, signage and layout.

‘Enhanced user experience’

Chief executive Patrick Atkinson said the launch of the group marked a “significant day” in the company’s history. The investment, he said, would provide customers with a “new and enhanced user experience across the Chadwicks Group estate”.

“The construction sector is changing, and Chadwicks Group is helping to drive that change through better use of digital technology.

“This investment will enable us to offer better consistency of experience, product selection and value across all our branches.”

Grafton Group was initially established as Chadwicks (Dublin) before renaming in 1987. The company acquired Heiton Buckley, along with the Panelling Centre, in 2005. Now, Ireland accounts for almost 22 per cent of Grafton Group’s revenue and 30.4 per cent of its operating profit.

The Irish merchanting arm also controls a number of stores previously owned by independent retailers such as Telfords in Co Laois, Cork Builders Providers, Davies in Dublin and Morgans Timber, also in Dublin. Its sister company in the Republic is Woodie’s DIY.

Chadwicks expects its re-brand activity to be complete by April 2020.