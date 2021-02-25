Grafton Group profits dip less than expected as Woodie’s DIY sales surge

Grafton Group, the builders merchants and DIY retailer, posted a 3.6 per decline in operating profit to £190.7 million (€221.7 million), as a result of branch closures during the first half of last year amid Covid-19.

Still, the result was better than analysts expected, with the group’s Woodie’s and Chadwicks businesses in Ireland and Selco builders suppliers unit in the UK turning in strong performances in the second half of 2020 as they benefitted from pent-up demand.

Woodie’s reported a 20 per cent surge in revenue to £246.6 million, while its operating profit jumped 86 per cent to £42 million.

Still, average daily like-for-like group revenue dipped by 1 per cent in the period from so far this year up until February 21st, with Irish distribution down almost 13 per cent as most construction is stalled by Level 5 lockdowns, while retailing revenue is off 41 per cent.

Dividend cut

The Dublin-based but London-listed group, led by chief executive Gavin Slark, is proposing to cut its dividend by almost 24 per cent to 14.5p.

“Grafton today is a stronger, more resilient, more digitally and sustainability savvy business than it was before the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Slark. “We are very encouraged by the group’s strong performance through the second half of last year and while we remain cautious about first half revenue trends in our markets in light of Covid uncertainty, we expect to make further progress in the current year.”

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst David O’Brien said the group’s operating profit figure was 5 per cent ahead of his estimate, driven by the Irish business and UK merchanting.

“As has become a hallmark of Grafton’s results, cash generation is stellar with net cash (pre-leases) of £182 million well ahead of our £130 million forecast,” Mr O’Brien said. “While noting the impact of lockdown measures in both the UK and Ireland, management expects to make further progress in the current year.”