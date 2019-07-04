Gowan Group to take over Opel Ireland

The Gowan Group is to take control of the Opel brand in the Republic. The company, owned by the Maughan family, already holds the Irish franchises for the Peugeot and Honda motor brands.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see the group assume responsibility for all of Opel Ireland’s operations and current Opel employees will transfer on completion of the transaction. Opel currently employs approximately 35 staff at its head office in Sandyford, Dublin. It currently has 23 dealers in its network, which are unaffected by the changes, according to a spokeswoman.

In 2017 the French auto giant PSA Group, which owns the Peugeot and Citroën brands, bought Opel from General Motors. It was expected that the takeover would lead to changes in its national operations.

In a statement, the Gowan Group said the Irish move is in line with Opel’s business strategy in selected European markets to enhance agility, efficiency and competitiveness.

Although Opel has become profitable in Europe again since the PSA buy-out, in the Republic sales have fallen by 14 per cent so far this year, leaving it in 13th place in the sales charts, behind rivals such as Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, and Skoda. It has been a steady fall from grace for the brand, which was the best-seller in the new car market back in 1996. It fell out of the top five best-selling brands in 2011.

Gowan Group has been involved in motor distribution in Ireland for 50 years, importing Peugeot vehicles since 1969 and Honda vehicles since 1984. Previously, Gowan Group had also distributed Citroen cars in Ireland, through its subsidiary Gallic Distributors, but lost that franchise in 2009, when it moved back to the control of the French parent before ultimately returning to a franchise operation run by the UK-based IM Group.

“We are delighted to become Opel’s import partner in Ireland”, said Michael Dwan, chief executive of the Gowan Group. “We have an in-depth understanding of the Irish motor market and a strong appreciation of the Opel brand. The close engagement with our colleagues in Russelsheim through this process, together with the expertise and capability within the Group and within Opel Ireland, the strong dealer network and customer base and the exciting new product pipeline all underpin our belief that Opel will fully realise its potential in the Irish market in the years ahead.”

Along with its motoring operations, the group also owns a retail dealer network that sells Kia and Opel vehicles, and provides after-sales service for Citroen. It is also involved in the distribution of household electronics and kitchen products, through its KAL division, where it holds franchises for brands such as De Dietrich, Nordmende, AGA, Franke, Sharp, Elica, and KitchenAid. It also owns Senator Windows. The Group currently employs over 250 people in Ireland. It also has an extensive property and investment division.