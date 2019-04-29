Global wedding planner to establish significant presence in Galway

A global wedding planning company will establish an operations centre in Galway, creating around 100 jobs over the coming years.

The Knot Worldwide, the world’s largest wedding planning company, controls a plethora of brands through which it has served more than 40 million weddings.

With offices in across the US in locations including New York, Washington DC and Texas, in addition to an international presence in Spain, Ireland, China and India, the company has wedding websites, planning tools and registry services amongst other services.

The services are provided for free to more than 20 million monthly unique users in 15 countries.

“The Knot Worldwide is a long established company, a global leader in its field and its decision to locate in here is a further endorsement for Galway as a prime location in the areas of marketing, advertising and analytics,” said Sean Kyne, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said the company’s decision to establish a presence in Galway was a “significant investment” which will “enhance the skillsets base around digital marketing and content writing in the region”.

The Knot Worldwide is hiring content writers, and community and customer support staff.