Galen acquires Swedish healthcare business in ‘multi-million-pound’ deal

Galen, a division of the Craigavon-headquartered pharmaceutical group, Almac, has acquired the Swedish boutique healthcare company, POA Pharma, in a “multi-million-pound” deal.

Galen said the acquisition will allow it to “significantly expand its global reach and product portfolio in exciting new therapy areas, such as rare metabolic disease”.

POA Pharma has a number of operations in the four Nordic Countries and works with 16 different pharmaceutical producers from across 10 countries.

It has had a distribution agreement in place with Galen since 2016. The privately owned Armagh company said it views the acquisition of POA Pharma as “an extremely significant new phase of Galen’s growth”.

Both Galen and its parent organisation are owned by the McClay Foundation, which was founded by Sir Allen McClay in 2009.

Simon Lawrence, who had held various senior management positions with Galen over the past 33 years, has been appointed commercial director Nordics and will be based at the POA facility in Copenhagen.

Mr Lawrence will oversee operations in the region and plans to expand his team.

He said: “Galen’s long heritage and expertise in delivering valued medicines to the people that need them most, coupled with POA Pharma’s important portfolio, means we now have the opportunity to improve the lives of more people affected by a variety of diseases on a truly global scale.