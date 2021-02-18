Future Ticketing strikes European horseracing deal

Irish company Future Ticketing has struck a deal with a European horseracing body that will open opportunities on the continent to the business.

Tullamore, Co Offaly-headquartered Future Ticketing develops and sells software that allows sports, tourism and other organisations, in Ireland, Britain, Europe and the US, to sell tickets to their events through their own websites.

The European and Mediterranean Horseracing Federation (EMHF), has confirmed that it has appointed the Irish company as its official ticketing partner, and will roll out the new service at its general assembly this year.

The move means that the federation will use Future Ticketing’s sytems to sell tickets to its own events, while it will open opportunities for the Tullamore company to work with European racecourses.

The EMHF represents horseracing’s governing bodies in 26 countries and is the International Federation of Horseracing Authories’ regional arm.

Brian Kavanagh, EMHF chairman and Horseracing Ireland chief executive, said that the federation was “delighted” to work with Future Ticketing.

“One of the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic for our industry is that sporting organisations need to have a digital platform at the heart of their ticketing systems and Future Ticketing will provide us with the technology and expertise that has already proven invaluable to many racecourses,” he said.

Future Ticketing’s 300 customers include 30 racecourses, among them Punchestown, which hosts Ireland’s leading national hunt racing festival every year.

Co-founder Liam Holton noted that Future Ticketing was expanding its international footprint and welcomed news of the EMHF partnership.

“There is a significant opportunity to grow horseracing in Europe and developing relations between national bodies is hugely important in this regard,” he said.