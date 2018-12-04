France and Germany abandon digital services tax

The Digital Services Tax (DST) is off the EU table. France and Germany last night told fellow finance ministers that they accepted that the proposed tax on the digital giants had no hope of passing and that they would instead propose a reduced version of it – a tax on digital advertising, levied at three per cent on the big companies.

The ministers are likely today to ask the European Commission to work on the new proposals and to return to Ecofin with them in the New Year.

In practice, that means Google and Facebook will be the big firms captured by any EU-only measure. The two US giants dominate 75 per cent of digital advertising space. Amazon, Airbnb and Apple are likely to all get a reprieve if the Franco-German plan sees the light of day.

Proposals

It is not clear whether the new proposals will be acceptable to Ireland which has successfully led opposition to the DST. Minister Paschal Donohoe who is here for the meeting is expected to clarify the position later today but key elements of the proposal remain intact and it is unlikely to pass muster in Dublin. Unanimity will also be required if it is to be agreed.

Ireland has insisted that unilateral action on digital taxation by the EU would exacerbate transatlantic trade tensions and that the EU should await global proposals due from the OECD next year.

Eurogroup ministers met in marathon session overnight ahead of the Ecofin meeting today. After months of negotiation they agreed on a package of economic and monetary reforms that will strengthen the euro and can now go forward to leaders at the summit here in two weeks.

The package includes notably the further development of the instruments and the role of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the operationalisation of the common backstop for the Single Resolution Fund (SRF) ,and possible instruments for competitiveness, convergence and stabilisation in EMU, which will strengthen further the resilience of the euro.

Negotiations

The former will form the basis of legislation for the summit, while the latter, a partial victory for the French, refers to the establishment of a budget for the euro area. Its size will be determined in the lengthy and difficult negotiations over the next budget , the MFF.

The shape and mandate of such a budget is to be agreed but Ireland and other members of the ‘Hanseatic League’ group are determined that it will be limited and operate as an insurance policy-like stabiliser on very strict conditions and for those who strictly follow EU budget rules.