Force not with Dublin Disney store as sales drop 7%

Sales of action figures from the Star Wars The Last Jedi movie were not enough to prevent a sales slump for the owners of the Disney Store in Dublin last year.

According to new accounts filed by TDS Disney Ireland Ltd, revenues at the business decreased by 7 per cent to €6.12 million in the 12 months to the end of September 29th last. The directors said “sales decreased year-over-year due to adverse trading conditions”. The drop in revenues contributed to a drop in pre-tax profits to €153,000.