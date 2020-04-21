Flutter shareholders back Stars Group deal

Shareholders in Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment backed the Irish company’s planned merger with rival The Stars Group in a vote on Tuesday.

Dublin-headquartered Flutter plans to merge with Stars in a deal to create a global gambling giant with more than 10 million customers.

Results of a poll show that investors voted more than 99 per cent in favour of five resolutions needed for the deal to go through. The holders of more than 49.5 million Flutter shares voted in the poll.

Flutter announced details of the merger with Canadian-based Stars, owner of Skybet and Full Tilt Poker last year.