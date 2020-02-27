Flutter profit falls on US business investment

Profits at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment fell 38 per cent to £136 million (€163.4 million) last year as the group continued to invest in its US business, the latest figures show.

Flutter said on Thursday that revenues rose 14 per cent in 2019 to £2.14 billion from £1.87 billion the previous year.

Profits before tax fell 38 per cent last year to £136 million from £219 million in 2018.

Earnings per share dropped 24 per cent to 183.2 pence from 241.7p, over the same period. The group intends keeping its dividend unchanged at 200p per share.

Flutter, owner of bookie Paddy Power and betting exchange Betfair, spent £145 million growing its US business in 2019, up from £75 million the previous year.

The group said that it now has a database of 8.5 million US users while it has 44 per cent of the market. Individual states began legalising betting on sports in 2018 following a federal supreme court ruling.

Flutter plans to merge with Canada’s Stars Group, owner of Poker Stars and Sky Bet. Competition regulators in several jurisdictions continue to scrutinise the deal.

Chief executive Peter Jackson noted that 2020 was off to a strong start. “We are very excited about the group’s prospects and in particular our proposed combination with the Stars Group, which will help us build a more diversified global business,” he said.