First Derivatives to create 1000 new jobs

First Derivatives, the Newry-headquartered technology firm, is to create 1,000 new jobs over the next three years.

The London-listed company, which already employs more 2,400 people, said the new roles, some of which are for graduates, will be across the organisation.

First Derivatives was established in 1996 by Brian Conlon, provides trading and risk management software systems and consulting services to the capital markets industry and counts many of the world’s top investment banks, brokers and hedge funds as its customers.

In recent years though the company has expanded into a number of other industries, including manufacturing, digital marketing, retail, gaming, telecoms, automotive and space.

First Derivatives’ customer base includes AIB, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Goldman Sachs, Red Bull Racing and Airbus.

“This is an exciting time for FD and this expansion reflects the strong growth and development of the company. We have a highly skilled and accomplished team, and we look forward to bringing on more talent,” said Mr Conlon.

First Derivatives reported a 23 per cent rise in revenues to £186 million (€208 million) in the 12 months to end-February 2018.

The jobs announcement was made at Innovation Nation, an event held in Newry on Thursday at which leading local entrepreneurs including Mr Conlon, Statsport’s Sean O’Connor, and Norbrook Laboratories chief executive Liam Nagle