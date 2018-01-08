First day as Paddy Power Betfair CEO for Peter Jackson

It’s very much a fresh start to the new year for former Worldpay boss Peter Jackson, who is taking up his new job as chief executive of Paddy Power Betfair today.

Jackson assumes the role from Breon Corcoran, who stepped down from the board yesterday, January 7th.

The move to the head of the gambling behemoth represents a big step up for the youthful 42-year old, who was only appointed head of the payment processing group in March 2017. Prior to that he spent seven years as chief executive of foreign exchange Travelex.

Mr Jackson also has the challenge of stepping into some difficult shoes to fill; the departure of the well-respected Corcoran, who led the successful £7 billion merger of Paddy Power with Betfair back in 2016, took everyone by surprise.

It’s also a time of flux for the industry, with regulatory challenges emerging, particularly in the UK. Late last year the government proposed new restrictions on controversial instore betting machines, dubbed the “crack cocaine of gambling”.