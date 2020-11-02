EY sees revenue increase 9% despite Covid disruption

EY Ireland has reported a 9 per cent rise in revenues in the Republic to more than €359 million for the year to the end of June despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 shutdown.

Including its operations in the North, EY says total revenues for Ireland, which includes client expenses, was €395 million.

Globally the Big Four accounting and consultancy firm reported revenue of $37 billion for the 2020 financial year. The company said it had been able to support its clients through the crisis by swiftly pivoting “to a virtual world”.

EY’s Irish arm, which employs 3,045 people across Ireland (with offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford), said its performance had improved across all four of its business divisions: assurance; tax; consulting; and transaction services.

“Earlier this year, thanks to the flexibility and resilience of our people, we were able to quickly pivot to a virtual world and to support our clients seamlessly through the Covid disruption,” said EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe.

“We are particularly pleased with the investments we made in our technology consulting and data analytics/emerging technology businesses, allowing us to strategically support new and existing clients as they transform their businesses and embed innovation more deeply in their culture,” he said.

“Now more than ever we are focused on investing in people and services to help our clients transform, innovate and address their most pressing issues.”