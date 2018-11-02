EY reports 28% jump in fee income as staff numbers also rises

Accounting and consulting firm EY recorded fee income of €316 million in the Republic for the 12 months to the end of June, up 28 per cent compared on the €247 million recorded the previous year.

This marked the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth with EY reporting strong performances across all of its service lines. In addition, EY said its headcount jumped 14 per cent in the year to 2,245 employees.

The company appointed 10 new partners over the past year and refurbished offices in Cork, Galway and Waterford.

Frank O’Keefe, who took over as managing partner from Mike McKerr in July, said the firm anticipated a “significant” increase in the number of people it employs in areas including financial services, digital tax, cyber, risk management, software, managed services and digital audit, over the next two years.

Globally, EY reported annual revenues of $34.8 billion (€30.5 billion) for the 12 months to the end of June, a 7.4 per cent increase versus the prior year.