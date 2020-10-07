Eshopworld to hire 160 workers as online fashion sales boom

Digital fashion retailer Eshopworld is hiring 160 workers as Covid-19 drives more shoppers online.

Eshopworld allows big brands such as Nike to sell their products direct to shoppers in different countries around the world without having to set up websites to suit each jurisdiction.

The company said on Wednesday that it intends hiring 160 new staff, about 140 of them in the Republic, to cope with growing demand for its services as consumers opt to shop from home in the face of pandemic restrictions.

This will leave the company with a total workforce of more than 480 and yearly sales of €1 billion.

Eshopworld had originally forecast that staff numbers would reach that level by the end of 2021 while it had hoped to hit the €1 billion revenue mark in coming years.

The business also announced that it was appointing Mark Kirschner as chief marketing officer and recruiting Cian Ó Cuinneagáin as chief product officer.

Tommy Kelly, Eshopworld chief executive, said clothing and accessories were following travel and banking into the digital marketplace.

“Our new hires reflect the increasing scale of our business and our near-term aspiration to exceed €1 billion turnover,” he confirmed.