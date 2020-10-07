eShopworld to add 160 new staff this year

Ecommerce service provider eShopworld (ESW) will recruit 160 new staff this year, more than double the 65 hires it planned to make before the coronavirus crisis struck.

The company, headquartered in Swords, Co Dublin, also announced two additions to its senior management team as it prepares to scale up for a near doubling of revenues after a spike in ecommerce activity across all its major markets.

The new staff members will take ESW’s workforce to more than 480 by the end of the year, putting its expansion ahead of earlier projections to reach 450 staff by the end of 2021.

The company, which helps brands and retailers localise their online offerings in different markets, has already filled 120 roles, mainly across technology, finance, product and logistics and it is currently seeking to fill a further approximately 40, it said. More than 80 per cent of its staff are attached to its Swords headquarters, though most are currently remote working.

Mark Kirschner has been appointed chief marketing officer, while Cian Ó Cuinneagáin is joining as chief product officer.

ESW recently reported sales of more than €543 million for 2019 and it expects annualised revenues to reach €1 billion this year.

“At ESW we have been investing and scaling our business capability for this inevitable shift in consumer behaviour which has seen a step change post Covid. Markets around the globe have already embraced the digital economy in areas like travel, hotels and banking – now clothing and accessory brands are following at pace,” said ESW chief executive Tommy Kelly.

“Our new hires reflect the increasing scale of our business and our near-term aspiration to exceed €1 billion turnover.”

The company has offices in Ireland, the US and Singapore.