Enva Group buys Rilta Environmental in second deal of the year

Waste management group Enva has made its second acquisition of the year with a deal to buy Rilta Environmental for an undisclosed sum.

Enva (formerly DCC Environmental) said the combined entity would lead to the creation of the second largest provider of hazardous and specialist waste services in Ireland.

The deal is Enva’s second acquisition so far in 2018, following its purchase of Blue Sky Plastic Recycling in January.

Rilta provides hazardous and specialist waste services to clients across the commercial, industrial, construction and local authority sectors in Ireland. Founded over 40 years ago, and headquartered in Dublin, It operates four licensed facilities and employs 130 people.

Enva was also recently reported to be close to signing an agreement to buy Clearcircle Environmental Ireland, which was sold to management by IPL plastics last year.

DCC sold its environmental division to private equity firm Exponent for an estimated £219 million (€248 million) last year.

“Rilta has a proven track record and a recognised capability in managing and recovering hazardous and specialist wastes, which fits well with our own offering. The combination of our business in Ireland with Rilta will bring a wider range of waste recovery capabilities for our customers,” said Enva chief executive Tom Walsh.