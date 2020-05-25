Eir agrees to buy entire share capital of Emerald Tower

Telecoms provider Eir has entered into an agreement with Phoenix Tower International for the sale of the entire share capital of Emerald Tower, its fully owned mobile telecom infrastructure management company in Ireland.

The passive mobile infrastructure encompasses essentially steel and concrete elements, with Eir and its affiliates to retain ownership of the Eir base stations, antennae and all telecom-related equipment, including fibre.

The transaction ascribes an enterprise value of €300 million for 100 per cent of the shares in Emerald Tower and is subject to customary conditions for this type of transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the summer 2020.

Eir and Phoenix will enter into a long term service agreement for the provision of hosting services over the infrastructure as well as the construction of new sites through a build-to-suit programme, securing long-term access by Eir to such infrastructure.

Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon said: “This transaction allows us to accelerate the roll-out of our expanded 4G and 5G networks and increases Eir’s capacity to further invest in our mobile network.

“It will help us deliver the best mobile experience for all our customers across Ireland, enabling more efficient infrastructure roll-out in the future to further increase geographic coverage.”

Bank of America acted as financial advisor to Eir, while Paul Hastings and A&L Goodbody acted as legal advisors. KPMG also acted as advisor to Eir.

Eir is the largest provider of fixed line telecommunications services in Ireland, offering broadband, voice, TV, and data services to residential, small business, enterprise and government segments.

It is the third largest mobile operator in Ireland in terms of revenue and customers.

The group generated total revenue of €1.249 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of €578 million for the year ended June 30th 2019.

Phoenix Tower International owns, operates in excess of 9,000 towers, 986km of fibre and over 80,000 other wireless infrastructure and related sites throughout the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.