EDF picks up stake in Wicklow wind farm for estimated €100m

French electricity giant Électricité de France (EDF) has acquired a 50 per cent interest in a wind farm off the coast of Co Wicklow from a company linked to property developer Johnny Ronan.

While the utility company didn’t disclose a price for the acquisition, the stake has previously been reported to be worth in excess of €100 million for the farm 13km off the Wicklow coast and to the east of the shallow sand bank known as Codling Bank.

Project

Development on the Codling project first started in 2003 and it is anticipated that 220 turbines will eventually be erected across 14 rows. The capacity of the project is anticipated to be about 1 gigawatt (gw), enough to power more than 330,000 homes.

EDF’s acquisition has been made through its subsidiary, EDF Renewables, which has a portfolio of offshore wind projects that exceeds 6 gw under operations under construction and in development in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, China and the US.

EDF’s partner in the project is Fred Olsen Renewables, a subsidiary of listed Norwegian company Bonheur ASA - a company involved in renewable energy, shipping, offshore drilling and cruises. A second phase of planning has been submitted for a further 200 turbines.

Last year, The Irish Times reported that State utility ESB and German Utility EON were said to be in the mix to acquire the interest of Hazel Shore Limited in the project. Alongside Mr Ronan, other shareholders of Hazel Shore include members of his family, as well as his one-time partner in property development company Treasury Holdings, Richard Barrett.

Matthieu Hue, chief executive of EDF Renewables Ireland and the UK, said the company is keen to support Ireland’s energy and climate ambitions. “We already have an office in Dublin and are looking for further renewables projects to add to our growing portfolio,” he added.

Lease

A spokesman for Hazel Shore said its shareholders “remain committed to continuing their renewable and forestry businesses”.

“Richard Barrett of Bartra Capital will focus on his non-Irish renewable projects; John (sic) Ronan and Conor Ronan will retain an equity-based interest in Codling alongside their other Irish holdings in the sector,” the spokesman said.

Codling Bank Wind Park was first granted a foreshore lease in November 2005. The lease, covering an area of about 55sq km, is valid for 99 years. A document available on the website for the wind park indicates that the investment value of installation of the facility would be about €900 million. This newspaper reported last July that the project could have an ultimate value of up to €2 billion.