Dundrum Town Centre to reopen on Monday

Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin will reopen on Monday, one of the shopping centre’s co-owners confirmed. The move is in line with Government guidance.

Hammerson, which co-owns the centre with Allianz, said that its other flagship locations including the Ilac Centre and the Swords Pavilions in Dublin will also reopen on Monday 15th.

The company said it will issue guidance on dedicated shopping hours for the over-70s and those who are medically vulnerable in the coming days. It also encouraged shoppers to check its websites for specific brands to ensure that they, too, are reopening.

The shopping centre owner has introduced several measures to ensure the safety of its shoppers. These include one-way systems, clear signage, social distancing guidance, encouragement to wear face coverings, enhanced cleaning processes and live monitoring of footfall to ensure that there aren’t too many people in the facilities at any one time.

‘Considered carefully’

“We have considered carefully how to create an operating environment that allows the centre and brands to reopen safely,” said Mark Bourgeois, managing director UK & Ireland at Hammerson.

“Throughout our destinations we will display clear information for consumers on how to shop in this new environment, and we will also be monitoring visitor numbers, to ensure there are never too many people in our spaces at any one time.

“We ask that people be patient with us though, as the way we shop is going to be different for a while and visits might take longer than usual.”