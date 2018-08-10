Dublin House of Fraser to come under control of Sports Direct

The Dublin operation of House of Fraser is to come under the ownership of Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, however its status as a separate legal entity mean there are legal and regulatory matters to be dealt with before the deal is finalised.

Although Mandate, a trade union, suggested a deal this morning saving House of Fraser from collapse didn’t include the Dublin outlet, a spokesman for administrator EY in the UK said the group will “own it eventually” but they have to first deal with regulatory matter. It’s unclear what the precise nature of the regulatory matters are but the spokesman for financial services firm EY they’re not hurdles, just “quite technical” matters.

House of Fraser was rescued from collapse by Mr Ashley in a deal worth £90 million (€100 million), and Gerry Light, Mandate’s assistant general secretary suggested the Irish store didn’t form part of that deal.

“Our members are obviously very concerned about the closing of their store today and about their future,” he said, noting administrators had briefly closed the store on Friday morning.

While he said another deal would have to be made to bring the Dublin store under Mr Ashley’s control, that’s not the case according to EY.

House of Fraser’s Dundrum outlet employs around 200 people.

Protection

Mr Ashley’s Sports Direct agreed to acquire all of the 169-year-old retailer’s UK stores, as well as the brand name and inventory, it said in a statement. The move came after House of Fraser, which employs 17,000 people directly and through contractors, on Friday went to court to seek protection from creditors.

“This is a hugely ambitious move for Sports Direct,” Richard Lim, chief executive officer of Retail Economics, said in a statement. “Turning around the business will not come easy.”

House of Fraser’s £175 million of floating-rate notes due September 2020 were quoted at a bid price of 20 pence on the pound, according to BNP Paribas prices on Bloomberg. That’s down from about 30 pence before the deal was announced. Creditors risk losing part of their investment as part of a rescue deal. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts calculate that recovery valuation of the bond is about 29 pence.

Rescue

Ashley was one of at least four parties squaring off to rescue House of Fraser after China’s C.banner International Holdings shelved plans to buy a majority stake. In a bid to avert collapse, House of Fraser in June laid out plans to close more than half of its 59 stores in the UK and Ireland, prompting protests from some landlords.

Mr Lim at Retail Economics said it’s likely Mr Ashley will rebrand some House of Fraser sites as Sports Direct. The sporting-goods chain’s pretax profit fell 73 per cent in the latest financial year, largely due to a one-time charge related to the Debenhams investment.

Though the deal salvages at least some of House of Fraser’s stores, the squeeze on UK retailers is set to continue as merchants wrestle with a range of pressures, including recent property tax increases for many.

“This is yet another significant High Street rescue mission, and the crisis shows no sign of abating,” Michael Mulligan, insolvency specialist at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, said by email. “With interest rates rising and less money in the pocket of the UK consumer, more household names may be at risk.”

– Additional reporting: Bloomberg