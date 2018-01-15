Dublin Airport Spar to close as DAA moves in new direction

Dublin Airport is planning on replacing the Spar convenience store in its terminal two arrivals area with an outlet that it believes will better appeal to its international passengers, recently posted tender documents show.

The airport operator, the DAA, would rather “deliver a high quality coffee offer” to the arrivals hall than the current Spar offering, the documents show.

“Research and analysis of the current offering in this T2 landside area has identified that there is a gap in the zone for a high-quality coffee offering along with a strong sandwich/wrap/grab-and-go offer,” the tender said.

“Given the mixed profile of users of the area it is essential that the offer has the capability of appealing to the international market,” it added.

The 127sq m space is being tendered for an initial period of three years with a possible two year extension “dependent on concessionaire performance”. DAA estimates that the unit has potential to generate a turnover of €2 million a year.

It marks the end of Spar’s presence in Dublin Airport. The retailer closed its terminal one arrivals outlet in the last 18 months.

The change of the outlet is in line with Dublin Airport’s vision that every passenger is “well fed and ready for their journey”.

Food and beverage is recognised by the DAA as a key driver of passenger satisfaction and, in 2017, it was repositioned under the direct management of Dublin Airport “to ensure consistency in the level of quality delivered to the passenger and all users of food and beverage at the airport”.

‘Recognised coffee offering’

While the contract change ultimately results in the loss of a grocery retailer in the terminal, the convenience store in the terminal one multistorey car park will continue to operate.

The airport wants a “recognised coffee offering” and the successful applicants will have the opportunity to reconfigure the lay out of the unit. It is understood the term “recognised coffee brand” simply relates to companies that already have coffee offerings and doesn’t narrow the field to large multinational brands.

“Operating at Dublin Airport represents a fantastic opportunity to be part of the team delivering sustainable growth and development for Ireland, ” the tender said.

Spar representatives were unavailable for comment on the development.

Candidates wishing to put in an application for the space have until February 12th to do so and the new operator is expected to be in place by the third quarter of this year.