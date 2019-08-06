Domino’s posts 7.4% drop in profit, says CEO to retire

Pizza delivery chain Domino’s Pizza reported a 7.4 per cent drop in half-year profit, hit by losses in its international business, and said chief executive David Wild was retiring after leading the company for five years.

The company did not name a replacement for Mr Wild, although Sky News had reported in late June that Domino’s was looking to tap Andrew Rennie, the head of the European business at Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, for the role.

Domino’s international business has been a sore spot this year as it struggles to control costs. The company also said it faced higher interest costs due to a rise in net debt.

“The performance of our International business is very challenging and trading visibility remains limited. The weakest performance was in Norway, although we also saw increasing losses in Sweden and Switzerland, ” Mr Wild said in a statement.

Underlying pretax profit at the franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc was £42.3 million (€45.95 million) for the six months ended June 30th, compared with £45.7 million a year earlier.

The company said it expects full-year net debt of £220 million to £230 million. In 2018, the company’s net debt stood at £203.3 million.

As part of its Brexit plan, the company said it had increased its inventory levels by £7 million. – Reuters