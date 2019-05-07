Domino’s no longer expects international business to break even in 2019
Persistently weak sales across Europe hit brand
Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Pizza delivery company Domino’s Pizza said on Tuesday it no longer expected to break even in its international business this year, plagued by persistently weak sales across Europe.
International sales fell 2 per cent to £25.1 million (€29.4 million) for the quarter ended March 31st, Domino’s said, adding that it was tightening costs and expenditure for its international businesses which includes Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. – Reuters