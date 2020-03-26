Dixons Carphone warns on profit due to coronavirus pandemic

British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone warned on Thursday it would not meet its previous guidance for 2019-20 profit and debt, blaming the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the closure of stores.

The group’s previous guidance was for adjusted pretax profit of £210 million (€239.5 million) and lower net debt year-on-year. It said it will not update current year or medium-term guidance until the impact of Covid-19 becomes clearer.

Dixons Carphone Ireland said on Tuesday it was shutting its stores until further notice as coronavirus continues to spread.

The company, which has 82 Carphone Warehouse stores and 16 Currys PC World shops across Ireland, said it took the decision to safeguard the health of staff and customers. It employs 1,100 people here.

The company said it would pay employees for two weeks based on their rostered hours or standard pay while it worked with the Government to put in place the financial support available. –Additional reporting: Reuters