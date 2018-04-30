Digital mapping firm Esri Ireland invests €1.6m in expansion

Geographic information services group Esri Ireland has invested €1.6 million to upgrade its Dublin headquarters and expand into Northern Ireland.

The digital mapping company, which specialises in the application of geographic information systems to help give customers better insights and record where things happen and why, said the investment would also allow it increase its headcount and enhance its technology platforms.

Esri is planning a new managed services offering that will allow customers to integrate geographic information systems into their business processes.

The company currently has 75 employees, spread across roles such as software engineers, systems consultants and developers, and sales and marketing.

In the past year it has added 25 staff and increased its revenues by 13 per cent, reaching €7.8 million. For 2018, it expects revenues to increase by 15 per cent to €9 million.

“Accessing and utilising geospatial information helps organisations in every sector to increase efficiency and improving their processes,” said Paul Synnott, director and country manager of Esri Ireland.

“We have experienced high rates of growth in the past year; and, having set a target of becoming a €10 million turnover business by 2020, we are now on track to meet or even exceed that projection.”

Mr Synnott said the company was also exploring new opportunities in the geospatial industry. These include working with schools to encourage fresh perspectives from students about how innovative digital mapping can benefit society.