Diarmuid Gavin and Dunnes Stores shoot for Outer Spaces
Caveat: Better value beats them all, but sharper ideas can trump the competition
Diarmuid Gavin’s Outer Spaces will be the latest designer collaboration entered into by Dunnes Stores. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
The corporate headquarters of Dunnes Stores, which hides in plain sight behind a glass door on Dublin’s South Great George’s Street, is virgin territory for most media. Ireland’s biggest retailer doesn’t talk to news journalists. Ever. Much less allow them into its nerve centre.