Diarmuid Gavin and Dunnes Stores aims for Outer Spaces
Caveat: Better value beats them all, but sharper ideas can trump the competition
Diarmuid Gavin, with the type of plants that will be for sale in Dunnes. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
The corporate headquarters of Dunnes Stores, which hides in plain sight behind a glass door on Dublin’s South Great George’s Street, is virgin territory for most media. Ireland’s biggest retailer doesn’t talk to news journalists. Ever. Much less allow them into its nerve centre.