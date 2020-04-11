Debenhams’ Irish story began with confidence but ended in despair

Retailer’s woes were exacerbated, not caused, by the Covid-19 shutdown

Debenhams said it was “desperately sorry” over the decision to liquidate its Irish business. Photograph: Eric Luke

Debenhams said it was “desperately sorry” over the decision to liquidate its Irish business. Photograph: Eric Luke

 

The sad demise of Debenhams’ operations in the Republic after 24 years, with the loss of 2,000 jobs, will be recorded as the first major retail casualty of the coronavirus crisis though its decision to permanently close its doors here is as much a reflection of the chain’s difficulties over recent years, not months.

As soon as the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic became evident, Debenhams’ financial vulnerability put it high, if not right at the top, of the at-risk list. With the department store chain’s UK parent carrying some £600 million (€684 million) in debt, its woes were certainly not specific to the Irish market.

The UK stores have now gone into administration for the second time in 12 months in the hope of a fresh rescue but it isn’t obvious at this stage where it might source the investment it needs to survive in its home market either.

The decision to liquidate the Irish business, for which it said it was “desperately sorry”, is still a painful drawing of a line.

Debenhams opened its first outlet in the Republic in the Jervis shopping centre in 1996, bang-smack in the middle of a confident wave of British retailers extending their footprints here.

Modern stock

At the time, its fashion, homewares and choice of concessions would have seemed more modern and often kinder to the wallet than those found in stuffier department stores.

Debenhams liked what it saw of the Irish market, with its big expansion in the Republic coming in 2006 when it bought the leases for nine Roches Stores outlets.

Alas, this meant it only enjoyed a couple of years of Celtic Tiger consumer spending before recession hit mid-market retailers hard. Despite developing decent online shopping and click-and-collect services, Debenhams didn’t quite recover the momentum it needed to stay out of trouble.

Irish shoppers will remember Debenhams for bright and friendly stores that were never too far away from a sale. Equally, they may struggle to identify what it was about the retailer’s offering that was unique.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.