Debenhams agrees deal for extra €1m in redundancy payments

A potential deal aimed at resolving the long-running dispute involving staff at retailer Debenhams, which went into liquidation earlier this year, has been negotiated, the trade union Mandate has said.

The new proposal may involve the allocation of about €1 million, realised from the sale of stock, to fund additional redundancy payments for the former Debenhams workers.

Some personnel may also be offered jobs in some of the former Debenhams stores, which will be taken over by a new retailer.

Mandate said on Friday that it had negotiated “a potential resolution to the Debenhams dispute as the workers near 150 days on strike following an announcement that the company would enter liquidation in April”.

The union said full details of the deal would be made available to the workers early next week ahead of a national information meeting. Debenhams workers would then vote on the proposals in a ballot.

“The protracted and complex nature of a very difficult set of negotiations has resulted in a potential settlement offer which is expected to include a financial settlement offer as well as guaranteed employment for a number of Debenhams staff as a new leaseholder takes control of at least three stores.

“Mandate trade union had negotiated a redundancy package for Debenhams staff in 2016 which included four weeks’ pay per year of service. However, when the company entered liquidation earlier this year, there were no assets to pay their 1,000 staff, leaving them with statutory redundancy of two weeks’ pay per year of service. Since then the workers have balloted for and engaged in industrial action.”

The Debenhams’ workers have been picketing the 11 stores operated by the retailer around the county over recent weeks, which has prevented stock being removed from the premises.

It is understood that under the new proposals, these pickets would be lifted and stock would be available to be traded at some outlets.

In parallel, the liquidator would make an up-front payment of about €500,000, with a further €500,000 made available when the stock was sold.

The workers would also be entitled to a further 33.3 per cent of any net profit on the sale of stock, and individual workers will get first preference on purchasing the stock.

“This deal was only made possible because of the resilience and determination of our Debenhams members who have stood on picket lines through hail, rain and even storms over the last four months,” Mandate general secretary Gerry Light said. “ They have lobbied, protested and raised consciousness of their plight through the media. “