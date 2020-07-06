Dealz to create 75 jobs with three new Irish stores

Discount retailer Dealz is to create 75 new jobs with the opening of three new Irish stores, bringing its portfolio here to 100.

Located in Dublin, Cork and Donegal, the new stores will open on July 16th and will involve an investment of £1 million into the economy.

The Dublin store will be located in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre where it will take over the lease from previous tenant Penneys. The Cork store will be located in Clonakilty, while the Donegal store will be in Buncrana.

Dealz retail country manager Olivia McLoughlin said: “We’re thrilled to open three new Irish stores on the same day – it’s a signal of our ambition to grow.

“Customers have fallen in love with the wider ranges at Dealz during lockdown – we stayed open and proudly delivered our promise of amazing value, despite the circumstances.

“Additional job creation and investment in new stores is part of our renewed commitment to Ireland and the communities we serve.”