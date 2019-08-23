Dealz eyes Cork and Dublin for 10 new stores

Discount retailer Dealz, which operates in the UK as Poundland, says it will invest up to €10 million opening 10 new stores in Ireland next year.

The retailer, which currently operates 66 stores in Ireland, is targeting further expansion in Dublin and Cork. Barry Williams, managing director of the group in the UK & Ireland, says it has already signed deals for five of the new stores.

The company, which is ultimately owned by South African retail investment group Pepkor, launched the Dealz concept in Ireland in 2011. It sells a range of goods including cut-price groceries, stationery and general merchandise.

Dealz now operates more than 100 outlets, with about 46 stores in Poland and Spain in addition to its Irish network. Poundland has 850 UK stores

Almost half of the Irish Dealz estate also contains in-store concessions of Pep&Co, a discount clothes offering that is derived from a similarly-named standalone clothing chain owned by Pepkor.

The Pep&Co concept was launched in Ireland early last year, with the aim of taking business from retailers such as Penneys. All of the new Dealz stores planned for next year will include a Pep&Co.