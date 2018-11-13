DCC operating profits rise 15.9% in first half

DCC, the fuel distribution-to-health services group, said its operating profits rose 15.9 per cent to £141.9 million in the first half of the year as its business volumes were drive by liquified petroleum gas (LPG) sales.

The Dublin-based group said in a trading update on Tuesday that it continues to be active on the deals front, having committed about £270 million to new acquisitions since its reported preliminary full-year results in May. In September, CCC raised about £600 million from a share sale, which will boost its mergers and acquisitions strategy.

DCC reiterated that it expects its current financial year to be “another year of profit growth and development”.

“The business has performed strongly, with group operating profit well ahead of the prior year and trading across each division in line with expectation,” said chief executive Donal Murphy.

Revenue from continuing operations rose by 24.7 per cent to £7.4 billion.

Operating profit in the group’s retail and oil division increased by 33.5 per cent to £56.3 million, while its advanced 22.2 per cent to £26.9 million in DCC Healthcare, and 25 per cent to £17.8 million in DCC Technology.

However, operating profits at DCC LPG dipped 7.2 per cent to £40.9 million in the seasonally less significant first half of the year.

This was “principally due to the material increase in the cost of product and the investment in its natural gas and power offering in France, ” DCC said. “ Following a significant period of development in the second half of the prior year, each of DCC LPG’s recent acquisitions, Shell Hong Kong & Macau, Retail West and TEGA, traded in line with expectations.”