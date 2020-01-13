Data company Diaceutics posts 29% revenue rise

Belfast data analytics company Diaceutics said it exceeded market expectations with revenue of about £13.4 million (€15.66) for 2019, an almost 29 per cent rise on the previous year, helped by an increase in client numbers.

The company, which provides services to the global pharmaceutical industry, said in the update that earnings for the full year to the end of December would be above £2.1 million, a rise from the £1.5 million recorded in 2018.

Diaceutics credited a “strong trading performance in the final quarter, underpinned by an increase in the number of clients and an accelerated growth in product sales”, for helping the rise in revenues from £10.4 million reported in 2018.

It said all of its outstanding debt has now been retired from its balance sheet, resulting in net cash of £11.7 million, something that will enable the company to “expand globally”.

“We are pleased to have delivered on both our operational and financial commitments, exceeding full year guidance, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of the Group,” Peter Keeling, Diaceutics chief executive, said.

The company’s nominated broker, Cenkos, said 2019 was “an excellent year for the business and the IPO proceeds are only just beginning to positively impact trading”. Analyst Simon Strong said he was upgrading the revenue forecast for 2020 by 6 per cent to £15.9 million.