Danish home retailer Jysk to open three news stores in Ireland

Danish home retailer Jysk is to open three new stores in Ireland in the first half of the year to bring the total number of outlets it has here to 12 by June.

New stores are set to open in Carlow and Tralee in May, with a second Cork outlet opening a month later.

Currently employing 112 people locally, the expansion will bring total headcount to over 150.

“We have always been committed to expanding in Ireland and we are reaching our target to open 15 new stores in our first two years here. We are very confident in the Irish market and in our customer’s love for Jysk,” said country manager Roni Tuominen.

“There is a great appetite for home furnishing products, perhaps now more than ever, with so many of us spending more and more time at home,” he added.

Jysk, which operates more than 2,900 stores in 51 countries, announced record global turnover of €4.1 billion last year.