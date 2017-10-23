CPL shareholders to vote on plan to return €25 million

Recruitment group CPL will hold an extraordinary general meeting this afternoon to vote on the company’s plans to return € 25 million in capital to shareholders by way of a tender offer. As the group’s largest shareholders, chief executive Anne Heraty and her husband, director Paul Carroll, are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the transaction.

The company first disclosed plans for a tender offer back in September, when it said that a return of surplus capital “is in the best interests of shareholders”. CPL has continued to generate positive cash flow and as a result has built up a net cash position of € 33.6 million at 30 June 30th 2017. Having considered other options for this cash, such as acquisition an dinvestment opportunities, the board (with the exception of both Heraty and Carroll) unanimously voted for a return of surplus capital.

The tender offer is being made to qualifying shareholders at a price per share of € 6.75, representing a premium of 15.2 per cent n teh share price on September 6th.

In a note, Goodbody Stockbrokers said that the offer signifies “confidence” in the group’s forecast cashflow generation, but also an “indirect acknowledgement” that dealflow over the near term is likely to be limited.

“As such, post the offer we see the share price reverting to the fundamentals of the primary markets of interest, Ireland and the UK”.