Covid costs see 3 in 10 pharmacies struggle for key medicines – survey

Some pharmacies are having difficulty accessing key medicines as they juggle higher costs and lower sales as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, according to a new survey.

Increasing costs to meet new social distancing requirements as well as a sharp drop in the sale of non-prescription items which contribute significantly to profits for chemists is putting many businesses into a perilous financial position, the Irish Pharmaceutical Union (IPU), which represents 1,900 pharmacies across the State, has found.

Its survey showed that one in five pharmacies have laid off staff, while another 38 per cent say that they will be forced to so in the next two to three months.

A quarter of pharmacies have reached their credit limit with medicine wholesalers, in a move that affects their ability to purchase further supplies, while many more have had to defer payments to creditors, restructure loans, or expand overdraft facilities, the IPU survey says.

“Worryingly, 30 per cent of respondents indicated that they had difficulty in ordering key medicines for patients due to reaching their credit limit,” the industry group said.

Day to day operating costs have dramatically increased for pharmacies, with staff costs, as well as additional security, delivery and sanitisation costs, adding an average of €5,000 a month to costs. That, the IPU says, equates to almost €10 million a month across the sector.

It comes as restricted access means retail sales in pharmacies have dropped dramatically, with falls on average of 36 per cent across the sector, according to the survey.

Three-quarters of all pharmacies expect they will have to spend further to reconfigure their premises or practices for when the current restrictions on movement are lifted.

“Pharmacists are at the frontline of our healthcare system,” said IPU secretary general Darragh O’Loughlin. “As the various Covid-19 restrictions have been implemented, pharmacies have remained open to provide their communities with an uninterrupted supply of medicines, service and advice, but this has come at an unsustainable cost to many.

He noted that Minister for Health Simon Harris had said he is looking at ways to support pharmacies in their work but added that nothing has yet happened on that front.

“If the additional costs continue at the levels currently experienced and urgent Government support is not forthcoming, some pharmacies will have to dramatically curtail their opening hours or close completely,” he said.