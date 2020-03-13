Coronavirus: Keeping supermarkets open a top priority, says minister

The Government held a meeting with 40 senior representatives of the retail sector this morning to discuss how the State can help the sector cope with the strain of extra demand due to customers stocking up for the Covid-19 lockdown.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Business, hosted a meeting at her department this morning which was attended by retailers, suppliers and industry groups. It included all the major supermarket and grocery convenience retailers, as well as non-grocery retailers.

Some retailers who were unable to attend also dialled into to the meeting from outside. It was the second such discussions between the industry and the Government this week.

The minister assured retailers that, after the medical sector, the State’s top priority is to do everything possible to ensure stability in the grocery sector and to keep supermarkets open and functioning normally.

Retailers and suppliers told the Government that the supply chain can cope with the extra demand of recent days and shelves will be restocked.

However, the Government was asked to reassure the public in an effort to dampen panic buying so that it does not become a self-fulfilling prophecy leading to product shortages that then lead to further panic buying when shelves are restocked.

One of the main issues discussed at the meeting was what retailers should do in the event of a staff member contracting the virus, and whether this could lead to supermarket closures. It was agreed that specific advice would be sought from public health experts.

Ms Humphreys confirmed to RTÉ radio this afternoon that the sector had assured her that the supply chain will cope with the extra Covid-related demand.

“Everyone assured me there is sufficient product in the supply chain,” she said. “There is no need to overshop. Just buy what you normally need and come back next week.”