Coca Cola to close Athy plant with loss of all 82 jobs

Coca Cola is closing its plant in Athy, Co Kildare, resulting in the loss of all 82 jobs, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Following a review of concentrate manufacturing, the company is planning to transfer production from its Athy plant to its higher capacity facility at Ballina Beverages in Co Mayo.

Its understood that 43 of the jobs will be transferred to the Ballina plant and employees in Athy will have the option to transfer.

In a statement, Coca Cola said it will “commence a period of consultation with employee representatives at Athy International Concentrates”.

“Existing and future demand for concentrate and beverage base supply from Ireland to its global customers can be met by the Ballina plant,” the company said.

“It is with regret that we are announcing the proposed closure of the Coca-Cola plant in Athy. The site has been in operation for 45 years, with Coca-Cola acquiring the plant in 2000,” the plant’s general manager Manqoba Khumalo said.

Mr Khumalo added that Coca Cola will provides job search and re-training supports for the employees affected by the Athy closure.

Together with its bottling partner, Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling company, the company employs approximately 1,600 people in Ireland.