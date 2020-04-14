Clothing retailer Next to reopen online business this week

Clothing retailer Next said on Tuesday it would reopen its online business having implemented “very extensive” additional safety measures to cope with the coronavirus emergency.

The online operation, which has been closed since March 26th, will initially offer only categories that customers most need, Next said.

Next shut all its physical stores at the end of March but continued to run its online business for a few days after this due to concerns raised by employees working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfil online orders. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate,” the company said.

- Reuters