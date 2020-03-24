Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World shut Irish stores as coronavirus cases climb

Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World stores are closing until further notice as coronavirus continues to spread.

The company, which has 82 Carphone Waehouse stores and 16 Currys PC World shops across Ireland, said it took the decision to safeguard the health of staff and customers. It employs 1,100 people here.

“We have taken the decision today to close our 16 Currys PC World and 82 Carphone Warehouse stores across Ireland until further notice to help play our part in safeguarding public health,” said Seamus McCormack, interim managing director, Dixons Carphone Ireland.

“We would like to thank our customers and our colleagues for their support, and we look forward to opening our stores again soon.”

The company’s websites – Currys.ie and Carphonewarehouse.ie – will continue to operate.

The retailer joins a growing list of companies that have chosen to close their doors as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Ireland, McDonalds, Nandos and Subway confirmed on Monday they would temporarily close their outlets in Ireland, while Penneys, Arnotts and Brown Thomas have also shut their doors.