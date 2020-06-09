Carer settles €1m tax bill with Revenue, Defaulters’ List shows

Carer Michelle Forde settled a bill with the Revenue for outstanding tax, as well as interest and penalties of more than €1 million in the first quarter of the year, figures released on Tuesday show.

Revenue published the Defaulters’ List for the first three months of this year showing that 35 taxpayers settled for a total of €6 million during the period.

Just one individual, Ms Forde, with an address at Ennafort Park, Raheny, settled for more than €1 million.

The figures show that, following an investgation, she was deemed to owe €375,346 in tax. On top of this, she was hit with a bill for €431,506 in interest and penalties of €281,513, bringing her total liability to €1.088 million.

Ms Forde’s settlement arose from non-declaration of capital acquisitions tax – which covers inheritance and gifts – and income tax.

A Limerick healthcare business, TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd, which has been in liquidation for almost two years, agreed a settlement of €635,880 for under-declaration of VAT, following a Revenue audit. This comprised €382,926 in tax, €138,076 interest and €114,878 in penalties.

TLC Homecare and Healthcare creditors appointed Accountant Myles Kirby of Dublin firm, Kirby Healy, as liquidator to the company in August 2018.

Ms Forde and the liquidated company were the only two settlements exceeding €500,000 in the first quarter.

Medical practice, Dr Patrick Magovern Ltd, of Drummartin Clinic in Goatstown, Dublin, settled for €106,199 for under-declaration of income tax, social insurance and the universal social charge. The tax due was €55,666, interest was €33,833 and penalties were €16,700.

Medical consultant Paul Kelly of Old Cabra Road in Dublin settled for €159,778, including €91,112 in tax, €42,090 interest and €26,576 in penalties for under-declaration of income tax following a Revenue audit.

Solicitor Denis Molloy of Bridge Street, Ballina, Co Mayo, settled for €355,230, including €207,221 in tax, €89,628 interest and €58,381 penalties for under-declaration of income tax and VAT following a Revenue investigation.

Revenue said on Tuesday that, in the three months to the end of March, a total of 675 audits and investigations, and 20,672 risk management interventions, yielded a total of €107 million in tax, penalties and interest.

Revenue only publishes details of settlements where it says that taxpayers do not avail of “extensive voluntary disclosure” options and the default arises because of “careless or deliberate behaviour”.