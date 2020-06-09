Carer settles €1m tax bill with Revenue

Carer Michelle Forde settled a tax, interest and penalties bill of more than €1 million with the Revenue in the first quarter of the year, figures released on Tuesday show.

Revenue published the Defaulters’ List for the first three months of this year showing that 35 taxpayers settled for a total of €6 million during the period.

Just one individual, carer Michelle Forde, with an address at Ennafort Park, Raheny, settled for more than €1 million.

The figures show that she settled for €375,346 in tax, €431,506 interest and penalties of €281,513 for a total of slightly less than €1.09 million.

Ms Forde’s settlement arose from non-declaration of capital acquisitions tax and income tax.