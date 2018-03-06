Cairn Homes earned profits of €6m last year

House builder Cairn Homes earned profits of €6 million last year as the company stepped up sales.

Cairn’s revenues grew to €149.5 million in 2017 from €40.9 million the previous year after the group sold 418 new homes at an average of €315,000 each.

Operating profits increased more than four-fold to €14.9 million last year from €3.6 million in 2016.

Cairn earned a profit before tax of €6 million in 2017 against a loss of €2.8 million the previous year.

The company is now building on 11 sites around Dublin that will hold almost 4,000 new homes and expects to begin work on a further three locations this year.

Its net debt at the end of 2017 was €159.4 million while it had €85.8 million in cash.

Cairn spent €150 million last year buying suitable sites, most of it on three properties in Dublin. In 2016 it spent €265.5 million acquiring 13 sites.

The company hopes to sell Hanover Quay, a block of 120 apartments in central Dublin by the end of the first quarter next year.

Cairn has begun working on the sale and noted on Tuesday that there has been considerable interest in the property.

The company expects revenues this year to reach €350 million, with a gross margin of around 20 per cent, as the housing shortage drives demand for new homes.

Chief executive Michael Stanley said that 2017 exceeded Cairn’s expectations.

He pointed out that the greater Dublin area would need 20,000 new homes a-year for the next decade, while supply was just 4,000.

“The Cairn team is very well placed to make significant contribution to narrow this gap and we look forward with confidence,” he said.