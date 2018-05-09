Businesspeople taken to the cleaners with costly ‘suit tax’

Think Ireland is expensive? While it is hardly the cheapest location in the world, the Republic pales into insignificance when compared to Norway, where getting a suit dry cleaned will set you back €42.16.

This is 31 per cent more expensive than the worldwide average of €6.12 and is almost €10 more than doing the same thing in Helsinki, which comes in second in a new ranking of the price of cleaning a suit.

Dublin comes in 15th place overall with the average cost of dry cleaning a suit coming in at €17.25.

According to the study from online dry cleaners Zipjet, the total annual spend on dry cleaning in the Irish capital comes to €71.5 million.

In Jarkarta, Indonesia, it will set you back just €1.78 to dry clean a single suit.

“For traditionally business-oriented cities, such as Oslo, Helsinki and Zurich, our study shows that citizens are paying between 13 to 30 per cent more to dry clean their suits than the rest of the world, said Zipjet founder Florian Farber.

“Although you could consider this a ‘suit tax’, our data also shows that as salaries are higher in these nations, it would only take around 1 to 3 hours of working at minimum wage to afford such a service in these cities,” he added.