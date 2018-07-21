Bus Éireann hires Korn Ferry to headhunt new CEO

Global executive-search firm Korn Ferry has been engaged by Bus Éireann to lead the process to appoint a new chief executive to replace Ray Hernan at the helm of the State-owned transport company.

The search is being led at Korn Ferry by Barry Herriott, who recently joined the group as a senior adviser. Mr Herriott has previously been involved in a number of senior corporate appointments here, including the selection of Dalton Philips as chief executive of the DAA, and the appointment of Rhona O’Brien as general counsel and company secretary at Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta.

Significant presence

Korn Ferry has been quietly building its presence in Ireland, as it seeks to establish a significant presence here, capitalising on the growing economy and opportunties presented by Brexit.

Mr Herriott is the latest recruit at Korn Ferry in Ireland, following the appointment of John Stewart from the UK, who is responsible for headhunting CFO professionals in Ireland and internationally.