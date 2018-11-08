Burberry says new designer bringing buzz back to brand

Burberry’s new creative designer has had an “exceptional” response to his debut collection, but it will take time to turn around a business where first-half revenue and operating profit both fell, the luxury brand said on Thursday.

Former Givenchy star Riccardo Tisci’s first designs for the British label, which included metallic trimmings and corset-like belts on Burberry’s trademark trenchcoats, wowed critics and buyers alike in September.

While luxury brands have benefited from a rebound in Chinese demand and interest from younger shoppers, Burberry has lagged rivals, leading to Mr Tisci’s appointment in March.

Burberry reported revenue of £1.22 billion for the 26 weeks to September 29th, down 3 per cent but ahead of analyst forecasts, and adjusted operating profit of £178 million down 4 per cent.

It said its outlook for the full year for broadly stable revenue and adjusted operating margin. – Reuters