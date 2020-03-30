Brown Thomas and Arnotts suspend online offerings

Brown Thomas and Arnotts have suspended their online offerings “until a time when it is safe to start again”.

The retailers both notified customers that their online shops had been suspended in response to the latest Government measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“We are happy as we know it is the right thing to do and that we will be back sending out the things you love when it is safe to do so,” Arnotts said in an e-mail to customers.

“If you have already placed an order with us, we will be in touch to let you know what’s happening in the next day or two,” both retailers, controlled by the Hilary and Galen Weston owned Selfridges Group, said.

“Don’t worry, we are not going anywhere,” Brown Thomas added in a notice on its website.

Both Brown Thomas and Arnotts originally shut their doors on March 18th out of concern for the health and safety of their employees and customers. Brownthomas. com and Arnotts.ie continued to operate until the weekend after the Government imposed further restrictions.

British clothing retailer Next became one of the first companies to shut their online operations after it came under pressure from concerned staff at its warehouses and distribution operations last week. A note on its website however said it would no longer be taking online orders until further notice.