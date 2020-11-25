Boots Ireland appoints Stephen Watkins as new MD

Boots Ireland has appointed Stephen Watkins as managing director to oversee the retailer’s network of 89 outlets in the Republic.

Mr Watkins, who has held a number of executive positions at the pharmacy, health and beauty retailer’s UK operation over the past 20 years, has relocated to Ireland and will be based at the company’s Irish head office in Citywest, Dublin.

He succeeds Bernadette Lavery, who is taking up a new role as director of pharmacy with Boots UK.

A qualified pharmacist, Mr Watkins was most recently director of pharmacy and digital healthcare in the UK where he was responsible for the Boots prescription service as well as digital healthcare initiatives. He developed the first digital health platform for Boots and also played a leadership role negotiating with the Scottish government to develop a pharmacy contract in Scotland.

He will lead a team of more than 2,000 employees across the Irish operation.

“I am delighted to have taken up the role of managing director at Boots Ireland,” Mr Watkins said.

“As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic there is a need for us to continually reassess our customer offering. My experience in pharmacy and digital health will help in navigating these challenges as we continue to deliver products and services that are fit for purpose during these challenging times.”